Jan 8 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc
said Howard Levine, the chief executive of its unit
Family Dollar, will leave the company after completing his role
in integrating the two companies.
Dollar Tree said Gary Philbin, who was named Family Dollar's
president and chief operating officer in July, will lead Family
Dollar.
Family Dollar agreed last year to sell itself to Dollar
Tree, whose bid was lower than rival Dollar General Corp.
Family Dollar, which has been a family-run business since
1959, was key in propelling Dollar Tree to the No. 1 position
among U.S. dollar stores amid intense competition from mass
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Levine was criticized by billionaire investor Carl Icahn,
who questioned whether Levine's continued role as CEO of his
business at Dollar Tree could have influenced his decision to go
ahead with the Dollar Tree deal. (reut.rs/1ZRHCHz)
Levine was expected to lose his job if his company was sold
to Dollar General, but was promised a role as CEO of Family
Dollar when the deal was announced.
His departure on Jan. 15 comes nearly six months after
Dollar Tree closed the deal.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)