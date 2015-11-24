UPDATE 1-MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company after 23 years in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
Nov 24 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc reported a 38.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by expenses related to the integration of its Family Dollar acquisition.
The company's net income fell to $81.9 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $133 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales more than doubled to $4.95 billion from $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: