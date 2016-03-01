March 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. discount chain, reported lower-than-estimated quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company's net income was $229 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, compared with $206.6 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $5.37 billion from $2.48 billion, boosted by its acquisition of Family Dollar Stores last year, but missed the $5.41 billion analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)