Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
Sept 1 Dollar Tree Inc, the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer by store count, reported a 48.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped mainly by its acquisition of Family Dollar.
Dollar Tree posted a net loss of $98 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, mainly due to costs related to the Family Dollar deal.
The company posted a profit of $121.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $3.01 billion from $2.03 billion, while same-store sales rose 2.7 percent on a constant currency basis. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
March 22 Two U.S. lawmakers sent a letter on Wednesday to PTC Therapeutics Inc, seeking information about the drugmaker's pricing strategy for its recently acquired muscle-wasting disorder drug.