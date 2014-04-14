TORONTO, April 14 Canada's Dollarama Inc
hired a former executive from Canadian grocer Metro Inc
to handle the discounter's retail operations, the
company said on Monday, eight months after the search for a new
chief operating officer began.
Johanne Choinière, who was previously senior vice president
of Metro's Ontario Division, will join Dollarama on May 12 and
oversee logistics, distribution and supply chain management for
the dollar store operator.
Choinière replaces Stephane Gonthier, who announced last
August he was leaving the Montreal-based company to become chief
executive officer of the California-based 99 Cents Only Stores
retail chain.
This is the second notable hire of a former Metro executive
by another Canadian retailer in the last year. In March 2013,
home-improvement retailer and distributor, Rona Inc,
hired Robert Sawyer, who was COO at Metro, as its new CEO.
