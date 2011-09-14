BRIEF-Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports record earnings in 2016
Sept 14 Dollarama Inc , Canada's largest operator of dollar stores, reported a 79 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by sales from the new stores it opened in the past one year.
For the second quarter, net income rose to C$37.6 million ($37.8 million), or 50 Canadian cents a share, from C$21.0 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which has more than 600 locations across Canada, rose 13 percent to C$387.5 million.
Shares of Montreal-based Dollarama, which hit lifetime high of C$34.45 on Wednesday, closed at C$34.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.993 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabrty)
Feb 8 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. snacks business' products directly to stores and switch to its more widely used warehouse model to cut costs and adapt to a changing retail landscape.
Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday blocked health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.