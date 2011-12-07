* Q3 EPS C$0.55 vs est EPS C$0.53

Dec 7 Dollarama Inc, Canada's largest operator of dollar stores, reported a market-beating third-quarter profit, helped mainly by sales from its new stores.

Dollarama, which went public in 2009, is growing quickly as bargain-hunting Canadians who flocked to its stores during the economic downturn, stayed on after the economy recovered.

Net income rose 33.5 percent to C$41.8 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share.

The company, which has more than 600 stores across Canada, saw sales rising 12.5 percent to C$400.3 million on contributions from the 51 new stores opened since October 2010.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 53 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollarama, whose investors include Bain Capital, said sales at stores open for at least a year, a key indicator for retailers, rose 5.1 percent.

Shares of Montreal-based Dollarama, which have gained 20 percent in value over the past three months, closed at C$40.32 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.