Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
April 12 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more items priced above C$1.00 and it raised its dividend by 27 percent.
Net income rose to C$77.1 million ($76.3 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter from C$63.6 million, or 84 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Sales rose 20 percent to C$561.9 million.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.