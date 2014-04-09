April 9 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as sales rose mainly driven by an increase in the number of stores and the company also raised its dividend.

The Montreal-based discount retailer's net income rose to C$83 million ($75.9 million), or C$1.17 per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 2, from C$77.1 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0930 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)