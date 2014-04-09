BRIEF-Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
April 9 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as sales rose mainly driven by an increase in the number of stores and the company also raised its dividend.
The Montreal-based discount retailer's net income rose to C$83 million ($75.9 million), or C$1.17 per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 2, from C$77.1 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0930 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled on Wednesday to its lowest close since late February, taking its cue from a sell-off on Wall Street and a strengthening of the perceived safe-haven yen.
SEOUL, March 22 Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in talks to buy a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, chief executive of the South Korean utility said.