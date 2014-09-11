(Adds CFO comments; updates shares)
By Manya Venkatesh
Sept 11 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama
Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as
its number of stores increased and customers spent more per
visit.
The company, which sells items priced up to C$3, said it
expected positive same-store sales for the rest of the year
despite increasing competition.
Dollarama's same-store sales rose 4.2 percent in the second
quarter and its number of transactions increased 1.1 percent.
Competition in the Canadian market has been intensifying
with the arrival of big U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Target Corp.
"We haven't seen any large structural changes around us from
our competitors to lead us to believe we cannot continue to
generate positive same-store sales," Dollarama's Chief Financial
Officer Michael Ross told Reuters on Thursday.
Dollarama said the average spending by customers per trip
rose 3.1 percent as the company sold more items priced higher
than C$1.
Its number of stores increased to 917 as of Aug. 3 from 828,
a year earlier. The company said it expected to open 70-80 more
stores this year.
Even as dollar store chains in the United States look to
consolidate, Dollarama said it had no plans to acquire rivals.
" ... It's a matter of growing organically and continuing
doing what we've done well in the past," Ross said.
Top U.S. dollar store operators Dollar General Corp
and Dollar Tree Inc are locked in a takeover battle for
Family Dollar Stores Inc, as they look to corner a
bigger share of the highly competitive U.S. market.
Ross said the outcome of the takeover battle was not
expected to affect Dollarama.
The company also said it would issue as dividend one share
for each share held. Dollarama had 66.9 million shares
outstanding as of Aug. 3, according to a regulatory filing.
Dollarama reported a net income of C$68.9 million ($62.6
million), or C$1.03 per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 3, in
line with the average analyst estimate.
Revenue rose 12 percent to C$572.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$578.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollarama's shares were little changed at C$93.91 in
afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had risen more than 18 percent in
the past 12 months.
($1 = C$1.10)
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)