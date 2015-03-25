March 25 Canadian discount chain Dollarama Inc's
quarterly profit rose about 21 percent, helped by
higher same-store sales and an increase in the number of stores.
The company's net income rose to C$100.3 million ($80.2
million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Feb. 1, from C$83 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share,
a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company's revenue rose 14.9 percent to
C$669.1 million.
($1 = 1.2501 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)