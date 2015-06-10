* Q1 shr C$0.50 vs est C$0.47
* Co expects to introduce products at higher price points
* Plans to add 70-80 net new stores in Canada in 2016
* Shares rise as much as 3.5 pct
(Adds background, details from conference call, CFO comments)
By Darshana Sankararaman
June 10 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama
Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on
Wednesday as customers spent more per visit, boosting the
company's same-store sales.
The retailer, which sells items for up to C$3, is also
considering introducing higher priced products, though these are
not expected to be priced above C$4 in the foreseeable future,
Chief Financial Officer Michael Ross told Reuters.
The average check-out bill at Dollarama's stores rose 5.9
percent in the first quarter, with about 73.2 percent of sales
being generated from items priced above C$1, compared with 63.2
percent in the same quarter last year, the Montreal-based
retailer said.
Dollarama and other Canadian retailers have been facing
stiff competition from U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, which have been expanding their presence in the
region.
Dollarama's shares rose as much as 3.5 percent to C$3.50 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
The retailer said same-store sales rose 6.9 percent in the
first quarter ended May 4, more than double the 3.3 percent rise
last year.
The number of transactions rose 1 percent, reversing from a
fall of 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2014.
Dollarama opened 17 stores in the quarter, taking its total
number of stores to 972.
The company maintained its margin forecast of 36-37 percent
for the year, in line with its first-quarter margins of 36
percent.
Dollarama said it continues to target adding 70-80 net new
stores in Canada for the year.
The company's net income rose to C$64.8 million ($53
million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$53.2 million,
or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 47 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to C$566.1 million, beating the
average estimate of $563.7 million.
Dollarama's shares, which have risen nearly 20 percent this
year, closed at C$70.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.
($1 = 1.23 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anet Joseline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr and Simon Jennings)