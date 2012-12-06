BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
Dec 6 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc's third-quarter profit rose 23 percent on higher sales and new store openings.
Net income rose to C$51.5 million ($51.87 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$41.8 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 14.4 percent to C$458 million.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: