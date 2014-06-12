BRIEF-Crispr and Casebia announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
June 12 Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a nearly 17 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Thursday as the average amount its customers spent per trip rose.
The company's net income rose to C$53.2 million ($49 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4, from C$45.6 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 11.8 percent to C$501.1 million. ($1 = 1.0858 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Crispr Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics announce commercial license agreement with Maxcyte
* VW CEO says acquisitions not ruled out (Adds more CEO comments, background, updates shares)
BERLIN, March 14 Germany's Justice Minister on Tuesday put forward a new draft law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53.15 million).