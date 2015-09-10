Sept 10 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc's quarterly profit surged 38.6 percent as customers spent more per transaction at its stores.

The company's same-store sales rose 7.9 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 2.

Dollarama's net income rose to C$95.5 million ($72.1 million), or 74 Canadian cents per share, from C$68.9 million, or 51 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14 percent to C$653.3 million. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)