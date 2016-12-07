Dec 7 Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama
Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday as people spent more in its stores.
The company's net income rose to C$110.06 million ($82.89
million), or 92 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Oct. 30, from C$100.08 million, or 78 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Same-store sales rose 5.1 percent.
The average transaction size increased 5.8 percent while the
number of transactions fell 0.6 percent.
Sales rose 11.2 percent to C$738.71 million.
($1 = 1.3278 Canadian dollars)
