BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
NEW YORK, March 25 Dollar General Corp : * Up 4.2 percent to $52.15 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027