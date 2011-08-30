* Q2 EPS $0.52 tops Wall Street view $0.48
* Same-store sales up 5.9 pct
* Sees FY adjusted EPS $2.22-$2.30, prior view $2.20-$2.30
* Sees FY same-store sales up 4-6 pct, prior view 3-5 pct
* Shares up 4.6 percent
By Jessica Wohl
CHICAGO, Aug 30 Dollar General Corp (DG.N)
posted bigger-than-expected gains in quarterly sales and profit
and raised the low end of its full-year forecast on Tuesday, as
shoppers visited its discount stores more often to buy food.
Shares of Dollar General, which is carefully balancing
demand for low-priced goods with manufacturers' push to raise
prices, rose 4.6 percent to $35.34.
"I saw a lot of encouraging signs in the results," said
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba. He called the
second quarter "a great rebound" from the rare shortfall the
company posted for the first quarter. [ID:nN01144333]
Dollar General, which prices most of the merchandise in its
small stores below $10, has generally done well as economic
woes such as high unemployment, gas prices and food prices push
those on very limited budgets to cut back on shopping trips.
U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to its lowest level
in more than two years, a new report showed. [ID:nN1E77T0IK]
The tough economic climate has created more of Dollar
General's core customers and is bringing in higher-income
shoppers looking for value, Chief Executive Rick Dreiling said
during a conference call.
Sales at stores open at least 13 months, or same-store
sales, rose 5.9 percent, a faster clip than the first quarter's
5.4 percent rise. Average sales per square foot rose to about
$205 from $199 a year earlier.
Dollar General has grown its market share, and has done so
profitably, Dreiling said.
Its growth has come at the expense of some other chains.
Same-store sales at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's (WMT.N) Walmart,
the largest chain by revenue, have fallen for nine straight
quarters, though such sales rose in July. [ID:nN1E77F03P]
Same-store sales rose 4.7 percent in the fiscal third
quarter at Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N, Dollar General's
main competitor in the smaller format discount space.
GROSS MARGINS PRESSURED BY BASIC GOODS
Dollar General's gross margin decline was much narrower
than in the first quarter, "admirable" given the higher
commodity and fuel costs the company faces, Chukumba said.
Dollar General's customers are buying an increasing
proportion of lower-margin necessities as they cut back on
discretionary purchases. At the same time, the prices Dollar
General paid for goods rose due to higher commodity and fuel
costs, leading it to raise some prices.
Sales of items such as candy, snacks, pet food and beauty
products increased at a higher rate than merchandise such as
home, apparel and seasonal goods during the quarter.
Gross profit dipped to 32.1 percent of sales from 32.2
percent of sales a year earlier. Over the first six months of
the year, gross profit fell to 31.8 percent from 32.2 percent.
"The second half of this year is setting up quite nicely
for Dollar General," said BB&T's Chukumba, who has a "buy"
rating on Dollar General and a "hold" rating on Family Dollar.
"The U.S. macroeconomic environment remains challenging, so
we should see a continuation of the trade down phenomenon where
consumers are trading down to Dollar General from higher-priced
alternatives such as supermarkets, convenience stores and
drugstores," he said.
The company, which has more than 9,640 stores, more than
any other U.S. chain, also said it would start to sell some
name brand and private label goods on its website on Sept. 8.
Second-quarter sales rose 11.2 percent to $3.58 billion,
above the $3.54 billion analysts were expecting according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The retailer earned $146 million, or 42 cents per share, in
the fiscal second quarter that ended on July 29, up from $141
million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings of 52 cents per share, excluding items, exceeded
analysts' average forecast of 48 cents.
Dollar General now expects to earn $2.22 to $2.30 per share
for its 53-week fiscal year, versus a prior forecast of $2.20
to $2.30 per share.
It expects sales to rise 12 percent to 14 percent, up from
a prior forecast of 11 percent to 13 percent. Same-store sales
are now expected to increase by 4 percent to 6 percent, versus
an earlier forecast of 3 percent to 5 percent.
Dollar General is majority-owned by private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP [KKR.UL], which brought the
Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company back to the public
market in November 2009.
