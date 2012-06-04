Wanda Group says not in touch with Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.
June 4 Dollar General Corp posted a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its expectations for the year on Monday as momentum the discount chain saw during the holiday season continued in early 2012.
Dollar General earned $213.4 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended on May 4, up from $157.0 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 13 percent to $3.9 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 6.7 percent.
Dollar General now expects to earn $2.68 to $2.78 per share this year, up from a prior target of $2.65 to $2.75. It earned $2.22 per share last year. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.