June 4 Dollar General Corp posted a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit and raised its expectations for the year on Monday as the momentum the discount chain saw during the holiday season continued in early 2012.

The chain, which prices most of its merchandise below $10, generally does well when economic concerns such as high unemployment and food prices push those on very limited budgets to cut spending. Recently, shoppers have focused on buying essentials such as food, crimping sales of clothes and discretionary items.

Dollar General earned $213.4 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended on May 4, up from $157.0 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected it to earn 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 13 percent to $3.9 billion, topping analysts' average forecast of $3.83 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 6.7 percent.

Dollar General's sales gains outpaced recent growth at key rivals. In their most recent quarters, same-store sales at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's <W MT.N> W almart U.S. chain, Family Dollar Sto res Inc an d Dollar Tree Inc <DL TR.O> ro se 2.6 percent, 4.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.

Dollar General now expects to earn $2.68 to $2.78 per share this year, up from a prior target of $2.65 to $2.75. It earned $2.22 per share last year an d analysts had forecast a fiscal year profit of $2.77 per share.

The company still expects this year's same-store sales to rise 3 percent to 5 percent and total sales to rise 8 percent to 9 percent. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill, Leslie Gevirtz)