MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Dollar General Corp posted higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and remained cautious for the rest of the year despite an encouraging start to the holiday season, as customer confidence and spending were under pressure and it faced challenges from competing discount chains.
Profit rose to $207.7 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $171.2 million, or 50 cents, a year earlier.
Sales increased 10.3 percent to $3.96 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 4 percent.
Dollar General, which prices most of its merchandise below $10, generally does well when economic concerns such as high unemployment and rising food prices push those on limited budgets to cut spending.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.