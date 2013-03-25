March 25 Dollar General Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Monday as increased sales of food and other basics helped drive growth despite consumers' concerns about the economy.

The discount chain earned $317.4 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 1, up from $292.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 0.5 percent to $4.21 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 3 percent.