BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
March 25 Dollar General Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Monday as increased sales of food and other basics helped drive growth despite consumers' concerns about the economy.
The discount chain earned $317.4 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 1, up from $292.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 0.5 percent to $4.21 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 3 percent.
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027