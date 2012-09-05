* Second-quarter EPS 69 cents tops Wall Street view 64 cents
* Sales $3.95 billion just below Street view $3.96 bln
* Shares up 1.6 percent
By Jessica Wohl
Sept 5 Dollar General Corp posted a
bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit and raised its
earnings forecast for the year on Wednesday as more shoppers
sought low-priced food and other basic necessities.
The retailer also said its board had authorized the
repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock, beyond the
$15 million remaining under a prior $500 million buyback plan.
Dollar General shares were up 1.6 percent at $51.49 after
rising as high as $51.90 in morning trading.
Analysts said the earnings were stronger than anticipated
largely because of a tax benefit.
Dollar General, which prices most of its merchandise below
$10, generally does well when economic concerns such as high
unemployment and rising food prices push those on limited
budgets to cut spending. The volatile economy is still putting
pressure on shoppers, the company said.
The chain said it had earned $214.1 million, or 64 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended on Aug. 3, up from $146
million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding expenses from secondary stock offerings, an
adjustment for settling interest rate swaps, and other special
items, earnings rose to 69 cents per share and topped the
analysts' average forecast of 64 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales increased 10.4 percent to $3.95 billion. Sales at
stores open at least a year rose 5.1 percent.
Dollar General's sales gains outpaced recent growth at key
rivals. In their latest quarters, same-store sales increased 2.2
percent at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Walmart U.S. chain, 5.0
percent at Family Dollar Stores Inc and 4.5 percent at
Dollar Tree Inc.
The 5.1 percent increase in same-store sales "should relieve
some of the pressure we have seen on the stock in recent weeks
following weaker reports from competitors," said BMO Capital
Markets analyst Wayne Hood, who rates Dollar General shares at
"outperform."
In late August, shares of Big Lots Inc plunged after
the company slashed its profit forecast on the heels of
disappointing quarterly results. U.S. same-store sales at Big
Lots, which sells goods that have been overproduced,
discontinued, or rejected by other retailers, fell 1.9 percent.
Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General, which is
opening some larger stores that emphasize food, said it had more
customers during the quarter and that they had spent more per
visit than a year earlier, on average.
RAISED FORECAST
Dollar General said it expected to earn $2.77 to $2.85 per
share this fiscal year, up from a June forecast of $2.68 to
$2.78. The new outlook includes 4 cents per share from the
favorable resolution of an income tax audit in the second
quarter, the company said.
The analysts' average forecast is $2.81 per share.
Dollar General now expects same-store sales to rise 4
percent to 5 percent this year. Previously, the lower end of its
forecast was a 3 percent increase. It still expects total sales
to rise 8 percent to 9 percent this year.
Key shareholders, including private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, sold some of their Dollar General shares earlier this
year. KKR remains the company's largest shareholder, followed by
Goldman Sachs.
The new repurchase authorization allows the company to buy
its stock in the open market or in privately negotiated
transactions. Those deals could include repurchases from Buck
Holdings LP, a private investor group controlled by affiliates
of KKR and Goldman Sachs, or other related parties, Dollar
General said.
Dollar General, which has more than 10,200 stores, now plans
to remodel or relocate about 575 of them this year, up from a
prior target of 550. It still intends to open about 625 new
stores in fiscal 2013.