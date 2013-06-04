June 4 Discount chain Dollar General Corp reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly profit as growth in its consumables business, which includes packaged food and cleaning products, more than offset weak sales of weather-sensitive products.

Net income rose to $220.1 million, or 67 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $213.4 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 71 cents per share.

Sales rose 9 percent to $4.23 billion.