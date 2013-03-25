BRIEF-Navistar International Q1 loss per share $0.76
* On track to achieve internal plan that supports full-year guidance
CHICAGO, March 25 Dollar General Corp : * CEO says Q4 sales were fairly consistent, with strongest performance in
December * CFO sees company's shoppers' spending continuing to be constrained in 2013 * CEO sees substantial opportunity for store growth in new and existing states
* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook
* Dr. Sven Rohmann, CEO and chairman of company, will be stepping down from his position as chief executive officer