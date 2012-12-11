CHICAGO Dec 11 Dollar General Corp : * CFO says lowering prices in certain categories * CFO says expanding use of zone pricing, incremental ad activity * CEO says does not expect delay in new stores, lag in store sales weeks in

2013 it saw in 2012 * CEO says to add more coolers in about 2,200 existing stores * CEO says has rarely seen weekly sales fluctuate as much as they have recently * Sees margins under pressure in 2013 as it starts to sell low-margin

cigarettes