Oct 27 Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc
withdrew its tender offer for shares in Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group , but said it was still interested in
buying its smaller rival if antitrust regulators clear the deal.
Hertz cited Dollar Thrifty's share buyback plans and current
market conditions for withdrawing the exchange offer, and said
it would reassess the price and terms of a deal once it gets
approval. Its last offer for Dollar Thrifty was worth around
$1.94 billion.
"Hertz continues to believe that a merger with Dollar
Thrifty is in the best interests of both companies," it said in
a statement. It said it was still in talks with the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission to win approval for a deal.
Hertz and Avis Budget , the second- and third-biggest
U.S. car rental firms behind privately-held Enterprise, had been
scrapping for months over Dollar Thrifty, which is seen as the
last prize in an industry that has consolidated in recent years.
With the acquisition of fourth-ranked Dollar
Thrifty, Hertz would narrow the gap behind Enterprise, while
Avis would have leapfrogged Hertz into second place.
But antitrust concerns have hung over the bidding race, as a
takeover of Dollar Thrifty would leave only three players
dominating a $21 billion market.
Earlier this month, Dollar Thrifty halted a
process to sell itself, and announced a $400 million share
buyback program, after failing to get final acquisition
proposals. Avis Budget dropped out, citing volatile debt markets
and its $1 billion acquisition of its European arm.
Hertz was always seen the more likely to win regulatory
clearance as it serves the high-end rental market, and is
already in the process of selling its low-cost Advantage brand.
Hertz re-entered the race for Dollar Thrifty earlier this
year, but went hostile after Dollar Thrifty management refused
to recommend the offer to its shareholders. Its initial offer
was rejected by Dollar Thrifty shareholders as too low.
As of Sept. 9, Hertz had received 2.6 million
Dollar Thrifty shares under the exchange offer. In a
filing on Thursday, it said it will return those shares.
Dollar Thrifty shares fell 3 percent to $59.65 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange, while Hertz rose 8 percent to a
12-week high of $11.85.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; additional
reporting by Fareha Khan, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)