Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc again extended the date of a direct exchange offer for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group to Sept. 9, as the car rental company continues its efforts to wrap up a deal that has seen it pitted against Avis Budget Group Inc .
Following are key milestones in this long-running battle:
April 26, 2010 - Hertz agrees to buy Dollar Thrifty in a $1.2 billion deal that will make it the second-biggest U.S. car rental company.
May 3 - Avis Budget says it is interested in making a "substantially higher" offer than Hertz for Dollar Thrifty.
May 4 - Dollar Thrifty says it would be willing to entertain a higher offer from Avis.
May 6 - Avis says it plans to begin due diligence for a possible bid for Dollar Thrifty that could top Hertz's bid.
May 13 - Avis says it filed with U.S. regulators for antitrust approval for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty.
May 14 - Hertz says it filed with regulators for antitrust approval for its Dollar Thrifty acquisition.
June 15 - Avis says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks more information on its interest in Dollar Thrifty.
July 28 - Avis offers about $1.33 billion for Dollar Thrifty, topping the Hertz offer.
Aug 2 - Hertz says it has Canadian antitrust approval to buy Dollar Thrifty, but doesn't say if it will top the Avis bid.
Aug 3 - Dollar Thrifty rebuffs the Avis bid, saying it's unsure Avis can close the deal.
Sept 2 - Avis raises its bid to $1.36 billion.
Sept 12 - Hertz sweetens its offer to $1.56 billion.
Sept 23 - Avis raises its bid for Dollar Thrifty by more than 10 percent to $1.51 billion.
Sept 24 - Hertz says it won't raise its offer further.
Sept 27 - Dollar Thrifty rejects Avis bid.
Sept 28 - Hertz says it will drop its offer for Dollar Thrifty if it loses a shareholder vote.
Sept 30 - Dollar Thrifty shareholders reject Hertz's $1.4 billion bid. Hertz says it will walk away from the deal, leaving the door open again for Avis.
Nov 4 - Avis says it will need additional funding to complete any Dollar Thrifty deal.
Jan 11, 2011 - Avis and Dollar Thrifty say they have no indication from regulators about approval for their proposed deal.
March 25 - Avis's top shareholder says it may hold talks with the board on an appropriate price the company should pay for Dollar Thrifty -- a $1.66 billion deal which has been waiting for antitrust clearance for five months.
May 9 - Hertz offers close to $2.1 billion for Dollar Thrifty, taking advantage of Avis' problems getting regulatory clearance for a rival bid.
May 12 - Dollar Thrifty said it would cooperate with Hertz to secure antitrust clearance for its proposed buyout.
May 23 - Hertz said it would start a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty as it gets aggressive to wrap up a deal.
June 14 - Avis buys Avis Europe, its European counterpart, for 635 million pounds ($1 billion).
July 11 - Hertz extends the date of a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty to Aug. 5.
(Compiled by Bijoy Koyitty and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore) (megha.mandavia@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging; megha.mandavia.reuters.com@reuters.net))
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.