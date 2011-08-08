Aug 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc again extended the date of a direct exchange offer for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group to Sept. 9, as the car rental company continues its efforts to wrap up a deal that has seen it pitted against Avis Budget Group Inc .

Following are key milestones in this long-running battle:

April 26, 2010 - Hertz agrees to buy Dollar Thrifty in a $1.2 billion deal that will make it the second-biggest U.S. car rental company.

May 3 - Avis Budget says it is interested in making a "substantially higher" offer than Hertz for Dollar Thrifty.

May 4 - Dollar Thrifty says it would be willing to entertain a higher offer from Avis.

May 6 - Avis says it plans to begin due diligence for a possible bid for Dollar Thrifty that could top Hertz's bid.

May 13 - Avis says it filed with U.S. regulators for antitrust approval for a potential acquisition of Dollar Thrifty.

May 14 - Hertz says it filed with regulators for antitrust approval for its Dollar Thrifty acquisition.

June 15 - Avis says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks more information on its interest in Dollar Thrifty.

July 28 - Avis offers about $1.33 billion for Dollar Thrifty, topping the Hertz offer.

Aug 2 - Hertz says it has Canadian antitrust approval to buy Dollar Thrifty, but doesn't say if it will top the Avis bid.

Aug 3 - Dollar Thrifty rebuffs the Avis bid, saying it's unsure Avis can close the deal.

Sept 2 - Avis raises its bid to $1.36 billion.

Sept 12 - Hertz sweetens its offer to $1.56 billion.

Sept 23 - Avis raises its bid for Dollar Thrifty by more than 10 percent to $1.51 billion.

Sept 24 - Hertz says it won't raise its offer further.

Sept 27 - Dollar Thrifty rejects Avis bid.

Sept 28 - Hertz says it will drop its offer for Dollar Thrifty if it loses a shareholder vote.

Sept 30 - Dollar Thrifty shareholders reject Hertz's $1.4 billion bid. Hertz says it will walk away from the deal, leaving the door open again for Avis.

Nov 4 - Avis says it will need additional funding to complete any Dollar Thrifty deal.

Jan 11, 2011 - Avis and Dollar Thrifty say they have no indication from regulators about approval for their proposed deal.

March 25 - Avis's top shareholder says it may hold talks with the board on an appropriate price the company should pay for Dollar Thrifty -- a $1.66 billion deal which has been waiting for antitrust clearance for five months.

May 9 - Hertz offers close to $2.1 billion for Dollar Thrifty, taking advantage of Avis' problems getting regulatory clearance for a rival bid.

May 12 - Dollar Thrifty said it would cooperate with Hertz to secure antitrust clearance for its proposed buyout.

May 23 - Hertz said it would start a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty as it gets aggressive to wrap up a deal.

June 14 - Avis buys Avis Europe, its European counterpart, for 635 million pounds ($1 billion).

July 11 - Hertz extends the date of a direct exchange offer for Dollar Thrifty to Aug. 5.

