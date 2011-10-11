(Updates)
Oct 11 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group said it had not received any final
acquisition proposal from Hertz or anyone else, meeting
anti-trust concerns, by an Oct. 10 deadline.
Avis Budget Group Inc last month pulled out of a
long-running bidding war for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty,
citing the current market downturn. Hertz Global Holdings Inc
has also bid for Dollar Thrifty.
Following are key milestones in this long-running battle:
April 26, 2010 - Hertz agrees to buy Dollar Thrifty in a
$1.2 billion deal that will make it the second-biggest U.S. car
rental company.
May 3 - Avis Budget says it was interested in making a
"substantially higher" offer than Hertz.
May 13 - Avis says it filed with U.S. regulators for
antitrust approval for a potential acquisition of Dollar
Thrifty.
May 14 - Hertz says it filed with regulators for antitrust
approval for its Dollar Thrifty acquisition.
June 15 - Avis says the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
seeks more information on its interest in Dollar Thrifty.
July 28 - Avis offers about $1.33 billion for Dollar
Thrifty, topping the Hertz offer.
Aug 3 - Dollar Thrifty rebuffs the Avis bid, saying it's
unsure Avis can close the deal.
Sept 2 - Avis raises its bid to $1.36 billion.
Sept 12 - Hertz sweetens its offer to $1.56 billion.
Sept 23 - Avis raises its bid for Dollar Thrifty by more
than 10 percent to $1.51 billion.
Sept 24 - Hertz says it will not raise its offer further.
Sept 27 - Dollar Thrifty rejects Avis bid.
Sept 28 - Hertz says it will drop its offer for Dollar
Thrifty if it loses a shareholder vote.
Sept 30 - Dollar Thrifty shareholders reject Hertz's $1.4
billion bid. Hertz says it will walk away from the deal, leaving
the door open again for Avis.
Nov 4 - Avis says it will need additional funding to
complete the Dollar Thrifty deal.
Jan 11, 2011 - Avis and Dollar Thrifty say they have no
indication from regulators about approval for their proposed
deal.
March 25 - Avis's top shareholder says it may hold talks
with the board on an appropriate price the company should pay
for Dollar Thrifty -- a $1.66 billion deal which has been
waiting for antitrust clearance for five months.
May 9 - Hertz offers nearly $2.1 billion for Dollar Thrifty,
taking advantage of Avis' problems in getting regulatory
clearance for a rival bid.
May 12 - Dollar Thrifty said it would cooperate with Hertz
to secure antitrust clearance for its proposed buyout.
May 23 - Hertz said it would start a direct exchange offer
for Dollar Thrifty as it gets aggressive to wrap up a deal.
June 14 - Avis buys Avis Europe, its European counterpart,
for 635 million pounds ($1 billion).
July 11 - Hertz extends the date of a direct exchange offer
for Dollar Thrifty to Aug. 5.
Aug 1 - Labor union International Brotherhood of Teamsters
said it asked Dollar Thrifty in July to redeem the poison pill
adopted to thwart any hostile acquisition bid by Hertz.
Aug 21 - Dollar Thrifty said it would seek best and final
offers from Hertz and Avis by Oct. 10.
Sept 14 - Avis says it made significant progress to getting
U.S. regulatory clearance to buy Dollar Thrifty, but was pulling
out of the bidding, citing market conditions.
Oct 11 - Dollar Thrifty says it had not received any final
acquisition proposal from Hertz or anyone else by an Oct. 10
deadline, and would go ahead with its stand-alone plan.
(Compiled by Bijoy Koyitty and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore,
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)