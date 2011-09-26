* Raises share repurchase authorization to $400 mln
* Sees Q3 rental revenue up about 2 percent
SEPT 26 - Car rental company Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group
said it expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 17-28 percent in
the third quarter, and raised its share repurchase authorization
to $400 million.
Dollar Thrifty, which was the subject of a takeover battle
between rivals Avis Budget and Hertz , forecast
corporate adjusted EBITDA, excluding merger-related expenses, of
$110-$120 million, up from $93.7 million a year ago.
Earlier this month, Avis dropped its bid for the company
citing market conditions, leaving Hertz to seal the
deal.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Dollar Thrifty said it expects rental
revenue to grow about 2 percent in the third quarter, and
reaffirmed its 2011 corporate adjusted earnings, excluding
merger-related expenses, outlook of $270-$290 million.
Dollar Thrifty also raised its share repurchase program to
$400 million from $100 million.
Shares of the company closed at $59.58 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)