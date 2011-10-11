(Follows alerts)
Oct 11 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
said it had received no final acquisition proposals from Hertz
or other parties as of an Oct. 10 deadline.
The company said it will continue with its stand-alone plan.
While Hertz's exchange offer in May remained outstanding,
Hertz's CEO on Friday reaffirmed a commitment to pursue the
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty, the company said.
However, Dollar Thrifty's Chief Executive Scott Thompson
said Hertz had not yet made a proposal which addresses the
requirements of the board.
Dollar Thrifty, which was the subject of a takeover battle
between rivals Hertz and Avis Budget , kept is
third-quarter forecast.
Avis last month dropped its bid for Dollar Thrifty citing
market conditions, leaving Hertz to seal a deal.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)