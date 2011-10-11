(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty said it had received no final acquisition proposals from Hertz or other parties as of an Oct. 10 deadline.

The company said it will continue with its stand-alone plan.

While Hertz's exchange offer in May remained outstanding, Hertz's CEO on Friday reaffirmed a commitment to pursue the acquisition of Dollar Thrifty, the company said.

However, Dollar Thrifty's Chief Executive Scott Thompson said Hertz had not yet made a proposal which addresses the requirements of the board.

Dollar Thrifty, which was the subject of a takeover battle between rivals Hertz and Avis Budget , kept is third-quarter forecast.

Avis last month dropped its bid for Dollar Thrifty citing market conditions, leaving Hertz to seal a deal. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)