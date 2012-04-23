April 23 Car rental company Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group raised the low end of the range of its
first-quarter profit outlook, helped by better fleet
utilization.
The company narrowed its profit expectation to $1.30 to
$1.40 per share from its prior view of $1.15 to $1.40 per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.21 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollar Thrifty also raised its full-year earnings outlook to
$5.00 to $5.60 per share from the $4.60 to $5.20 per share it
had earlier forecast.
Shares of the company closed at $79.11 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)