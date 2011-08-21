(Corrects first paragraph to show Dollar Thrifty would seek
NEW YORK, Aug 21 Dollar Thrifty Automotive
Group Inc DTG.N, the object of a takeover battle between
rivals Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ.N) and Avis Budget Group
Inc (CAR.O), said on Sunday it would seek best and final
offers from the suitors in early October.
Dollar Thrifty said both car rental companies have made
substantial progress with regulatory reviews, and that the
time has come for best and final definitive proposals.
"Continuing uncertainty is in no ones best interest,"
said Dollar Thrifty's Chief Executive Scott Thompson.
"Based on the results of this process, we will consider
what actions would be in the best interests of Dollar Thrifty
and its shareholders," Thompson said in a letter to the CEOs
of both Avis and Hertz.
Avis and Hertz were not immediately available to comment.
Thompson cautioned that any proposal that required Dollar
Thrify shareholders to assume any portion of the risk of
antitrust review would unlikely be acceptable.
Consolidation in the U.S. car rental market has left just
four major rivals -- Hertz, Avis, Dollar Thrifty and industry
leader, privately held Enterprise. As a result, antitrust
concerns have emerged as a key factor in the battle for Dollar
Thrifty.
Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission asked
Hertz for additional information regarding its proposed
takeover of Dollar Thrifty. Avis is still seeking antitrust
approval for its offer.
Dollar Thrifty recently posted second-quarter results
below analysts' expectations, hurt by lower per-day revenue,
and forecast 2011 revenue to be flat if per-day rental rates
remained under pressure in the second half.
The company said on Sunday it was positioned for
"continued strong performance in 2012."
"We are optimistic about our future but its clear that
bringing closure one way or another to the process with Hertz
and Avis is in the best interests of our shareholders, the
company and our employees," Dollar Thrifty said in a
statement.
The battle for Dollar Thrifty has dragged on for 16
months. In May, Hertz offered close to $2.1 billion for Dollar
Thrifty, taking advantage of Avis' problems getting regulatory
clearance for a rival bid. [ID:nL3E7G91KA]
Hertz's sweetened offer was more than 30 percent higher
than its previous bid and far above the $1.7 billion bid from
Avis Budget Group Inc. [nL3E7G91KA]
After Avis acquired its Europe namesake in June for about
$1 billion, Wall Street's expectations of a higher bid from
Avis have significantly come down.
