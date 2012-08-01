Aug 1 Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group,
which has long been a takeover target, said it has not received
a buyout offer from Hertz or any other party this year.
"It is time for a compelling offer to be made or for this
process to come to a close so that the company can move forward
under its stand alone plan without the constant distraction of
merger speculation," Dollar Thrifty said in a statement.
The car rental company also raised its full-year earnings
forecast and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)