Oct 25 Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56 billion-bid for rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc is meeting resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The FTC's Bureau of Economics is opposing the Bureau of Competition's agreement with the car rental companies to approve the deal with conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Bureau of Competition is part of the FTC.

Howard Shelanski, the new director of the Bureau of Economics, is reviewing the case and has not submitted his office's formal recommendation to the commission, the news agency said.

Lawyers for Hertz and the FTC have started to prepare for litigation in case the antitrust regulator sues to block the deal, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Shares of Hertz and Dollar Thrifty fell 5 percent on Thursday following the report.