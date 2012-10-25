German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 Hertz Global Holdings Inc's $2.56 billion-bid for rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc is meeting resistance at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The FTC's Bureau of Economics is opposing the Bureau of Competition's agreement with the car rental companies to approve the deal with conditions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Bureau of Competition is part of the FTC.
Howard Shelanski, the new director of the Bureau of Economics, is reviewing the case and has not submitted his office's formal recommendation to the commission, the news agency said.
Lawyers for Hertz and the FTC have started to prepare for litigation in case the antitrust regulator sues to block the deal, one of the sources told Bloomberg.
Shares of Hertz and Dollar Thrifty fell 5 percent on Thursday following the report.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.