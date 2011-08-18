* Q2 EPS $0.77 vs est $0.75

* Sales $1.54 bln vs est $1.55 bln

* Sees FY EPS $3.82-$3.95 vs prev $3.69-$3.85 (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Dollar Tree Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as cost reductions boosted margins, prompting the retailer to raise its earnings outlook for the year.

The chain, which prices items at $1 or less, reported a second-quarter net income of $94.9 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $78 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had forecast 75 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 12 percent to $1.54 billion, but missed estimates of $1.55 billion.

Shares were inactive in premarket trading after closing at $66.47 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Eunju Lie; Editing by Viraj Nair)