Feb 22 Low-price retailer Dollar Tree Inc forecast quarterly earnings and sales below Wall Street estimates amid rising gasoline prices and competition from larger rivals, sending its shares down more than 2 percent.

Wednesday's news came the day after Wal-Mart Stores Inc's results showed the industry goliath was willing to swallow margin-sapping price cuts to win shoppers. It had lost those customers to dollar stores in the wake of the recession.

Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at its namesake chain and at a variety of prices at its smaller Deal$ chain, now expects to earn 91 cents to 97 cents a share in its fiscal first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 98 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company forecast sales of $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion for the period, below the analysts' estimate of $1.70 billion.

The news came on the same day the company reported a higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 28, as it attracted shoppers with low-priced food and basic household goods.

Net income rose to $187.9 million, or $1.60 a share, from $162.5 million, or $1.29 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had forecast $1.58 a share.

Sales rose about 13 percent to $1.95 billion, while analysts expected $1.93 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 7.3 percent.

Shares of Dollar Tree were down 2.2 percent at $86.05 in trading before the market opened. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Viraj Nair and Lisa Von Ahn)