* Q2 EPS $0.77 vs Wall St view $0.75

* Sales $1.54 bln vs Wall St view $1.55 bln

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.77-$0.83 vs $0.82 analyst view

* Shares down 3.1 percent (Adds 2010 same-store sales, analyst comment, net sales guidance, new stores, updates shares)

By Eunju Lie

CHICAGO, Aug 18 Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) gave a quarterly earnings forecast range mostly below analysts' estimates, with the pace of sales growth slowing.

Shares of the retailer, which prices items at $1 or less, were down 3.1 percent in morning trading.

Dollar Tree forecast current-quarter earnings of 77 cents to 83 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the chain said it expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in sales at stores open at least a year. Same-store sales rose 4.7 percent in the second quarter ended on July 30, while last year in the same quarter, same-store sales rose 6.7 percent.

"The low-single-digit comp guidance for quarter three is a combination of a difficult comparison to last year's 8.7 percent, the economy, and a small negative shift for Halloween on the calender," said Wedbush Securities analyst Joan L. Storms.

Dollar Tree reported second-quarter net income of $94.9 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with $78 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast 75 cents a share.

Net sales rose 12 percent to $1.54 billion, but missed Wall Street estimates of $1.55 billion. The company expects sales to be between $1.56 billion and $1.06 billion in the third quarter.

Cost reductions boosted margins, prompting Dollar Tree to raise its earnings outlook for the year. The retailer raised its forecast for fiscal-year earnings per share to a range of $3.82 and $3.95. Its prior outlook was $3.69 to $3.85

During the second quarter, Dollar Tree opened 76 stores, expanded or relocated 23, and closed 11.

Dollar Tree shares were down 3.1 percent at $64.38 in morning trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eunju Lie and Mihir Dalal; Editing by Viraj Nair, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)