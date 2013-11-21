Nov 21 Dollar Tree Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $0.58 * Sees Q4 2013 sales $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion * Q3 same store sales rose 3.1 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $1.88 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion * Sees Q4 2013 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.07 * Sees FY earnings per share $2.72 to $2.78 * Sees FY sales $7.86 billion to $7.92 billion * Q4 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson