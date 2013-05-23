* First-quarter earnings $0.59/share vs est $0.57
* Sales $1.87 bln, in line with analyst expectations
* Forecasts 2nd-quarter profit at $0.52-$0.57/share
* Raises full-year earnings to $2.61-$2.77/share
* Shares rise 5 pct
By Arpita Mukherjee
May 22 Dollar Tree Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
earnings forecast on Thursday as the value retailer more than
holds its own against intensifying competition from Wal-Mart and
Target.
Dollar Tree shares, which gained about 19 percent this year
up to Wednesday's close, rose 5 percent to $51.00 on the Nasdaq.
U.S. shoppers have been looking for bargains as higher
payroll taxes cut take-home pay and unemployment levels trend at
a four-year low.
"While the company likely felt some impact from the extreme
pressures that lower-income consumers are under, we continue to
believe the Dollar Tree has a significantly broader customer
base than other companies in the 'dollar' space," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli wrote in a note.
Dollar Tree's discretionary business, which it calls its
"differentiating factor", expanded faster than consumables in
the first quarter. It sold more in stationery, candy, party
supplies and healthcare products.
"We believe that our model was right for all times ... You
can splurge at Dollar Tree and you can still balance your
budget," CEO Bob Sasser said on a conference call with analysts.
The company, which competes with Dollar General Corp
and Family Dollar Stores Inc, opened 94 stores in the
first quarter, while relocating and expanding 16 existing
stores. The company operated 4,763 stores as of May 4.
"Dollar Tree's (first-quarter) results were slightly better
than we expected, which we find all the more encouraging given
the relatively weak results posted recently by big-box
discounters Wal-Mart and Target," BB&T Capital Markets analyst
Anthony Chukumba wrote in a note to clients.
Target Corp cut its full-year profit forecast
earlier this week, and posted disappointing sales in the first
quarter as a chilly start to spring kept shoppers from buying
seasonal items like clothing.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc also posted weaker-than-expected
quarterly earnings earlier this month and said its profit for
this quarter might miss analysts' forecast.
Dollar Tree, which sells many items for $1.00 or less at its
namesake chain and smaller Deal$ stores, raised its full-year
earnings forecast to $2.61-$2.77 per share from $2.54-$2.74.
Analyst on average were expecting $2.79 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company is also bullish about development of new retail
formats and expansion in Canada.
The company's gross margin increased to 35.2 percent in the
first quarter from 35 percent a year earlier.
Net income rose to $133.5 million, or 59 cents per share,
from $116.1 million, or 50 cents per share.
Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $1.87 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 57 cents per
share on revenue of $1.87 billion in the first quarter.
The company said it expected to earn 52 cents to 57 cents
per share in the second quarter. Analysts expected 57 cents.