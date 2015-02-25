(Adds company comments, details, updates share price)
By Nandita Bose and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 25 Dollar Tree Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday and said it
expected to reach an agreement with the U.S. antitrust regulator
by early March on store divestitures to get approval for its
acquisition of larger rival Family Dollar Stores Inc.
Dollar Tree said it remained confident it would not have to
divest more than 300 stores to get the approval, which was
earlier expected by the end of March.
The discount retailer had said earlier this month that the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission was reviewing about 500 stores for
divestiture and might identify more stores for review.
Dollar Tree, which will replace Dollar General Corp
as the No. 1 U.S. discount retailer if it acquires Family
Dollar, said same-store sales rose 5.5 percent, including the
impact of currency movements, in the fourth quarter ended Jan.
31.
"Both companies are ready to integrate and the lengthy delays
for this process have afforded us a significant time to focus on
integration planning," Chief Executive Bob Sasser said on an
earnings conference call.
Sasser said the company has identified the opportunity to
realize at least $300 million in annual cost synergies by the
end of 2020. The company will selectively re-banner Family
Dollar stores to the Dollar Tree brand going forward, he added.
Dollar Tree's quarterly sales rose about 11 percent, helped
by higher demand for party supplies, household products and food
during the holiday season.
Family Dollar meanwhile estimated a 4.1 percent rise in net
sales in the two months ended Jan. 31.
Shares of Dollar Tree, which sells items for $1 or less at
its namesake chain, rose 2.8 percent to $79.64.
Dollar Tree forecast adjusted earnings of between 69 cents
and 74 cents per share and revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.20
billion for the first quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting a profit of 76 cents per share and revenue of $2.21
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dollar Tree's net income fell 3 percent to $206.6 million,
or $1.00 per share, in the fourth quarter. Excluding items, the
company earned $1.16 per share.
Revenue rose to $2.48 billion from $2.23 billion. Analysts
on average had expected a profit of $1.15 per share and revenue
of $2.47 billion.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Meredith
Mazzilli)