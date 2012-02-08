UPDATE 7-Oil drops on worries of swelling U.S. stockpiles
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
DUBAI Feb 8 Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy, majority-owned by state fund Mubadala, raised $1 billion from a 10-year bond sale on Tuesday, mainly to meet its refinancing needs.
The bond, which has been privately placed, was priced at 5.5 percent, at the tighter end of revised guidance of 5.5 percent to 5.65 percent.
Initial guidance was given in the 5.75 percent area.
Proceeds from the bond issue will be used to refinance the existing bank debt belonging to the company and to also pay a distribution to Dolphin's shareholders, the company said in an investor presentation.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale were bookrunners on the deal.
Dolphin Energy, in which France's Total and Occidental Petroleum Corp also own stakes, completed a series of investor meetings in June but delayed plans to issue to bond citing market conditions. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Coming Up: API U.S. stockpile data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) (New throughout, adds comments, spread move, changes byline, dateline from LONDON)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 22 TransCanada Corp said on Wednesday it plans to offer a flat toll on its Mainline system that takes natural gas from western Canada to southern Ontario, three months after shippers balked at the previous varied toll structure that they saw as too high.