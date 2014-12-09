REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Dec 9 Dolphin Group Asa :
* Says has purchaded WesternGeco Q-Marine point-receiver marine seismic system for the Polar Empress
* Says has entered into a completely fully-financed lease agreement with Schlumberger of approximately $40 mln, to be repaid in equal installments including interest over 38 months
* Dolphin will invest additional $5 mln in frontend towing equipment to enable super-wide configurations
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.