Feb 9 Dolphin Energy Limited LLC on
Thursday sold $300 million of notes in a reopening of the debt
issue sold on Tuesday, said a market source.
The reopening took place in the 144a private placement
market.
The amount of the combined issue is $1.3 billion
RBS, BNP Paribas, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mitsubishi and
Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: DOLPHIN ENERGY LIMITED LLC
AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021
TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.25 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012
MOODY'S A1 YIELD 5.34 PCT SETTLEMENT 2/16/2012
S&P N/A SPREAD 331.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A