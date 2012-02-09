Feb 9 Dolphin Energy Limited LLC on Thursday sold $300 million of notes in a reopening of the debt issue sold on Tuesday, said a market source.

The reopening took place in the 144a private placement market.

The amount of the combined issue is $1.3 billion

RBS, BNP Paribas, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mitsubishi and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DOLPHIN ENERGY LIMITED LLC AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.25 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 5.34 PCT SETTLEMENT 2/16/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 331.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A