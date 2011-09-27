Sept 27 Dolphin Subsidiary II Inc late on Monday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DOLPHIN SUBSIDIARY II INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 6.50 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/3/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 559.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 4/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 7.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/3/2011 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 534.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS