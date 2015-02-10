WARSAW Feb 10 Dom Development ,Poland's largest homebuilder by market value, this year plans to sell more than 2,000 apartments for the first time, capitalising on record-low interest rates and robust economic growth that are likely to boost demand.

The company's 2015 earnings are expected to be flat year-on-year, but are likely to accelerate in the following years, as clients pay for the dwellings sold this year, Dom Development's chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

He said Dom Development, which sold 1,889 flats last year, is aiming for a bigger share of the Warsaw housing market, where he expects sales volumes for the market as a whole to stay close to a record 18,000 achieved in 2014.

"Eighteen thousand is a lot for Warsaw ... The market in 2014 performed much better than expected, and it looks like the situation will remain good," Dom Development's chief executive Jaroslaw Szanajca said.

"There is an iron rule in our business: the lower the interest rates are, the better it is for the housing market. The other important factor are real wages, which picked up during the deflation. It also helps us."

Even though Poland has one of the most resilient economies in Europe, with annual GDP growth of 3.3 percent in 2014, its central bank committed itself to reduce record-low interest rates further to stave off deflation.

Szanajca said that he expected Warsaw, the main market for his company, to develop at a faster pace than the country as a whole. He wants his company to maintain sales volumes above 2,000 in the following years.

"In Europe, administrative and business capitals usually represent about 20 percent of a country's population. It's only 5.5-6 percent here. Thus, I think that Warsaw has a dynamic future, as far as the home market is concerned," Szanajca said.

He said the company's management would recommend a dividend payout of 100 percent of its 2014 net profit, given its strong cash position. The company began paying out 100 percent of profit as dividends in 2013.

Dom Development's shares are up about 11.5 pct this year.

