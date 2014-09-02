Sept 2Dom Maklerski IDM :

* Says H1 revenue was 363,000 zlotys vs 32.9 million zlotys a year earlier

* Says H1 operating loss was 98 million zlotys vs profit of 26.6 million zlotys a year earlier

* Says H1 net loss was 83.1 million zlotys vs profit of 12.8 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:

