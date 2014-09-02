BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m
Sept 2Dom Maklerski IDM :
* Says H1 revenue was 363,000 zlotys vs 32.9 million zlotys a year earlier
* Says H1 operating loss was 98 million zlotys vs profit of 26.6 million zlotys a year earlier
* Says H1 net loss was 83.1 million zlotys vs profit of 12.8 million zlotys a year earlier

* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors