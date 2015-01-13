Jan 13 Dom Maklerski WDM SA :

* Said on Monday that it completed the reverse takeover of its unit WDM Capital SA

* Currently the major indirect shareholder of WDM Capital is Piotr Sieradzan

* On Jan. 12 Dom Maklerski WDM unit, WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o., sold 1.1 million series A and B shares (100 pct stake) of Arkadia SA to SIG Limited, a unit controlled by Piotr Sieradzan

* WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. will also sell 100,423 newly issued series C shares of Arkadia SA to SIG Limited

* Total value of sale of all Arkadia's shares is 22.9 million zlotys ($6.3 million)

* Arkadia holds 65.9 pct stake in WDM Capital SA

* Following transaction, Dom Maklerski WDM does not control Arkadia and WDM Capital anymore

* SIG Limited acquired also debt of WDM Capital from WDM Inwestycje Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

($1 = 3.6123 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)