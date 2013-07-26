By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Private equity firm Advent
International is considering refinancing debt in its British
home appliance insurer Domestic & General and paying itself a
dividend as an alternative to a sale.
After a number of potential buyers withdrew interest, Advent
is contemplating a dividend recapitalisation, a process that
refinances a company's debt and increases it to allow a payout,
banking sources said on Friday.
Advent International took Domestic & General private for 524
million pounds ($802 million) in 2007 backed with 434 million
pounds of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
It sought to dispose of it earlier this year, hiring Goldman
Sachs to run a sale which was expected to fetch around 1 billion
pounds.
Private equity firms Blackstone, CVC,
Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point Capital made it through
to the second round of bidding which was due in mid-July, but
only CVC submitted its interest after the other three dropped
out, bankers said, adding that CVC is keen to do the deal.
CVC, Blackstone and CD&R declined to comment. Advent and
Stone Point were not immediately available to comment.
Astorg Partners, the owner of French funeral firm OGF, is
also considering a dividend recapitalisation under similar
circumstances.
The threat of such a move can be useful in creating
competitive tension, bankers said.
"Although Advent would like to sell the Domestic & General
there is a price tag and if it isn't reached then they should
comfortably be able to hold on to it, refinance the debt, take a
payout and sit on it for a while," one of the bankers said.
DEBT
Bankers are working on a dividend recapitalisation to offer
to Advent that would refinance the 434 million pounds of
leveraged buyout loans put in place in 2007, plus further debt
to allow for the dividend. Financing could be provided in the
form of leveraged loans and high yield bonds, mainly denominated
in sterling.
If a sale goes ahead then bankers are arranging debt
packages to back a buyout of around 500 million pounds or about
6 times Domestic & General's approximately 85 million pounds
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA).
Domestic & General, which provides extended warranty
protection for domestic appliances, has operations in 11
countries, employs around 2,500 staff and services 15 million
customers. Its turnover was 570 million pounds in 2012,
according to its website.