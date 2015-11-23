STOCKHOLM Nov 23 Swedish company Dometic, a maker of appliances for caravans and boats, has narrowed the price range for its stock market listing, three people familiar with the matter said.

The people, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter, said the new price range for Dometic's market debut on Wednesday was 46 to 49 crowns per share, compared to an initial guidance of between 43 and 52 crowns per share.

A Dometic spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

One of the sources said there was strong interest from investors, which should be positive for the pricing of the shares within the new price band.

Dometic, owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT, said earlier this month that the initial range would give it a market capitalisation of 13.2-15.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.52-1.72 billion)

In terms of value of shares sold, Dometic is the third biggest initial public offering in Stockholm in the past few years, following hotel property firm Pandox, which listed in June this year, and cable operator Com Hem which was listed in 2014.

Dometic's IPO is likely to be a useful gauge for other listings. Three more companies are slotted for listings in Stockholm before the end of the year, including EQT's hotel chain Scandic.

($1 = 8.7106 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam. Editing by Jane Merriman)